Rain expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake two feet above full pond

Heavy rainfall is expected to raise Smith Mountain Lake two feet above full pond by Thursday afternoon, according to Appalachian Power.

Normal full pond at Smith Mountain Lake is 795 feet. According to projections from the National Weather Service, the reservoir is expected to reach 797 feet.

Officials say that allowing the reservoir to go above full pond will help prevent flooding further downstream.

Appalachian Power is encouraging landowners to remove unsecured items on the lower levels of docks or anything along the shoreline. Any water craft and floating docks should also be secured.