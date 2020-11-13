Drugs, thousands in cash seized in Bedford County traffic stop turned home search

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a search warrant for a Bedford County home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say information from the traffic stop on Friday developed into a search of a home in the 2200 block of Five Forks Road.

Around three ounces of meth and heroin, a firearm and a cash value of $3,054 were seized during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Justin Butler was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

Butler is being held on no bond at Bedford Detention Center.