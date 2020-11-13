Latoya: 30 Days of Hope

Latoya is a bright, energetic 10-year-old girl.

She is currently in the fourth grade and loves school.

She is friendly, fun, outgoing, and is well-liked by her peers.

Latoya enjoys arts and crafts, especially making jewelry. She also enjoys playing board games and any activity that involves running or jumping outdoors. Latoya is a healthy eater who enjoys foods of all kinds.

If you have questions about Makyhi or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

