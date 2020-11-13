Smith Mountain Reservoir expected to exceed full pond level

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Smith Mountain Reservoir will exceed its full pond elevation because of heavy rainfall in the Smith Mountain Project’s watershed.

Appalachian Power operates the project’s hydroelectric facility and says the normal full pond level is 795 feet, but is expected to exceed that by 4 feet.

“We expect to reach this level sometime early Friday morning about the 3 a.m. timeframe,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Officials are advising property owners to secure any watercrafts. They say if your boat is on a slip, make sure there is plenty of overhead clearance to avoid the boat from hitting the top of the dock.