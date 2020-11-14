Lynchburg man arrested in connection to the death of former romantic partner

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his former romantic partner that happened early Friday morning, according to authorities.

At 2:30 a.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 5700 block of Wards Road for a house fire. When they arrived, officers found there were human remains in the residence, which they thought was previously vacated as it was being remodeled.

Authorities said they determined that 38-year-old Laura Allen and 37-year-old Johnathan Ayscue, both of Lynchburg, had been inside the home the morning of the fire. Deputies discovered the two were in a romantic relationship.

The Sheriff’s Office said they sent the remains to the medical examiner for a joint investigation and found they were of Allen. Further investigation determined the death and fire were a result of foul play.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities said that Ayscue was arrested for the second-degree murder of Allen.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580.