Man shot while driving away from restaurant in Lynchburg, police say

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that happened outside a restaurant early Sunday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., police said they responded to Tres Mure, located at 6201 Fort Ave, for a report of a large disorderly group.

According to authorities, a man arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while officers were driving to the scene.

Police said the man was driving away from the restaurant when he was shot.

Information on suspects is unknown at this time, according to Lynchburg Police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116.

