Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine efforts during UVA event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke during a program at the University of Virginia Monday.

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke virtually at an event hosted by UVA Medical Center. He discussed efforts to get the public to trust a vaccine, citing a recent study that claims only about 50% of Americans plan on getting vaccinated.

“So I think if we can educate, not only the healthcare providers who you want to get vaccinated right away, but the general public that you’re dealing with a process that’s both independent and transparent, hopefully we can get a very high uptake of the vaccine,” Fauci said.

Fauci also debunked myths about how quickly the vaccine will be available. He also believes when i’ts ready, states will need more uniform guidance to effectively vaccinate their populations.

“States don’t like to be mandated for anything, nationally, but you can make a strong recommendation about anything from public health measures to the distribution of vaccines,” Fauci said.

Fauci says what he and other top health officials across the nation have learned in the last nine months will help set the groundwork for future pandemics.