Parents start petition to change Lynchburg City School Board

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Parents in Lynchburg are collecting signatures, hoping to change the way the city’s school board is governed.

The group, Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, is requesting a referendum be placed on next year’s ballot. If passed, it would allow people to be elected. Right now, the city council appoints the members.

Andrew Glover, founder of the parents’ group, says it would create more accountability and reduce possibilities of conflict of interest.

“Because large events are closed, we’re going to ultimately have to do it door-to-door, and that just takes a lot of time. You cannot collect these petitions online because they need to be witnessed, the entire process is a manual-signature process,” Glover said.

The group collected a thousand of the 6,000 signatures needed and has until July.