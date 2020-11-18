Ronnie: 30 Days of Hope

Ronnie is a smart 16-year-old who loves history and wrestling.

He says family is who you surround yourself with, no matter what happens.

“I don’t see family as blood. I see family as friends, family as somebody who’s going to be there for you, somebody who’s going to be there to support you. I just love being around my best friends. I’m very social, I’m an extrovert so I love being around my friends, I love being around people. Other than that it’s just laying back, chilling, listening to music and having fun,” said Ronnie.

He likes building things and wants to go to trade school to study carpentry and then go into business for himself.

He also likes doing things outdoors like fishing and hiking.

If you have questions about Ronnie or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

