Body found inside car in Ridgeway identified as missing woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Human remains that were found inside a car that a missing woman was last driving have now been identified, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

A silver Toyota Solara, which deputies say was connected to the investigation into the disappearance of Jeneen Valentine, was found on Nov. 8.

Authorities say the car, with Valentine’s body inside, was found over a steep embankment in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway.

The medical examiner in Roanoke identified the remains as Valentine, and says preliminary autopsy results do not suggest foul play or homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.