You can Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is going strong this year.

The program’s mission is more important than ever as more seniors are isolated due to the pandemic.

This year, it’s all online. Home Instead in Roanoke and Lynchburg partnered with Amazon to make it happen.

Just click here, enter your zip code, click on a senior’s name, find their wish list, and buy them a gift that will be shipped right to their door.

You can also pick an ornament off a tree at one of 22 locations in the area, including at Valley View Mall. However, no gifts will be collected locally to prevent the spread of the virus.

So don’t have the gifts shipped to your home and don’t leave them under the trees.

“All the gifts need to be purchased and shipped through the Amazon store to be delivered directly to our seniors so that we can protect our seniors from the risk of getting the virus and also protect the volunteers that usually help us with delivery of the gifts,” said Betsy Head, the local Roanoke and Lynchburg Home Instead franchise owner.

You have until December 18 or until all the names are picked.