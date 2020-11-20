Authorities searching for a Martinsville man they say stabbed his fiancé multiple times

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say stabbed his wife multiple times during an argument Thursday night.

At about 8:32 p.m., authorities said the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a domestic incident at 85 Willow Ct. in Martinsville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head, torso and arms.

The victim, 47-year-old Teel Sherice Matthews, was alert and able to communicate before being airlifted to Roanoke for treatment.

Authorities said a verbal altercation between Matthews and her fiancé, 61-year-old Willie Lee Turner, happened over the use of a vehicle. During the argument, Turner began to assault Matthews and her two children, ages 9 and 24.

Turner grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Matthews multiple times before fleeing the scene in Matthew’s lime green Fiat 2dr Hatchback with Virginia license plate UPW-4617, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Turner is wanted for malicious wounding. two counts of strangulation, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and assault and battery.

Anyone with information is asked to callt the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.