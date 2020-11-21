Aiden: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Aiden is a smart, outgoing, curious, and sweet boy.

“I want people to know me as a kind and caring person that can be trusted,” said Aiden, who is 12-years-old.

His biggest wish is for a forever family who will support him in his dreams and love him.

“Family means having someone there for you when you’re down or someone that can care for you and help you with your homework,” he said.

He enjoys playing video games, watching football, and being outside.

“I like to look around, see what’s outside and explore,” he said. “I’m really good at math, another thing I’m good at is playing board games.”

His favorite football team is the Steelers. He loves animals and hopes one day to have some. He loves getting to know other people and cares about those around him.

You can see more of Aiden’s video here.

If you have questions about Aiden or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.