As semester winds down, college students reflect on campus life during pandemic

RADFORD, Va. – As Thanksgiving week approaches, it marks the end of a semester full of challenges for college students across the country. To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, students will remain home at most colleges through the end of the year.

Many college towns were hit early with COVID-19 case surges, like in Radford, but with that in the rearview mirror, students are optimistic moving forward.

Simply seeing lots of people walk across campus this fall or filling up the stands this basketball season all feels like a distant memory to some.

“I will say that there has been many sleepless nights studying and trying to retain information, but it’s totally worth it,” said Radford University senior Samantha Powell.

Unfortunately, that’s not everyone’s take.

Sophomore Tavon Christian said, “I haven’t adjusted to online classes as well, but I at least have all A’s and that’s what matters.”

Radford University, like most, has implemented a number of changes to keep students and the community safe. Click here to read their plan.

“We’re together and apart at the same time. It was one of the changes that was the greatest thing to help me through this semester,” said Powell.