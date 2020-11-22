Malik: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Malik gets excited about going to play outside and loves to play football and basketball. A casual family game of football in the backyard or park would be a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old also enjoys working with his hands, such as woodworking and building furniture.

“I built a lot of stuff. I built a table, chair, bookshelf, two footstools and a hanger for towels,” he said.

He enjoys wrestling. He hopes to take family trips to parks, zoos and maybe even on a safari because of his fascination with animals. His affinity for animals has inspired him to want to own a farm one day. He plans to keep pigs, goats, horses and especially dogs.

Malik enjoys cooking and his favorite meal to prepare is hamburgers. He’s also interested in shoes and likes to shop. He likes all kinds of music as it helps to relax him and is very close to his brothers and enjoys playing video games with them.

You can see more of Malik’s video here.

If you have questions about Malik or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.