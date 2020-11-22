One person hospitalized in Roanoke shooting Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., police said they responded to the 1100 block of Loudon Ave NW for a report of aggravated assault.

According to authorities, officers found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound upon arrival.

The victim was later transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-853-5300.