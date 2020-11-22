Man arrested for stabbing fiancee, assaulting family in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man the Henry County Sheriff’s office had been searching for in connection to a domestic incident was arrested Friday.

Authorities said he was taken into custody and charged for an assault on three of his family members.

Willie Lee Turner, 61, was spotted driving the victim’s stolen car on Old Liberty Lane. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities were searching for Turner after they say he stabbed his fiancee multiple times during an argument Thursday night.

Turner was charged with malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, grand larceny and assault and battery. He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.