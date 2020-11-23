Henry County man arrested, charged with shooting his brother in the back

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One man had to be flown for treatment after authorities said his brother shot him in the back during an argument early Monday morning.

At about 2:48 a.m., someone with SOVAH Health Martinsville called 911 to alert authorities that a man who was shot had arrived at their emergency room.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital and talked with the 41-year-old man who was initially treated at SOVAH Health Martinsville and then flown to Roanoke for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities determined that the victim was arguing with his 53-year-old brother, Tracy Dean Clark, who pulled out a gun and then shot him in the back.

When deputies arrived at Clark’s home in Axton, they attempted to make contact with him, but he refused to exit the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Negotiators made continuous attempts to contact Clark and after about three hours, Clark was seen inside the home and taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm during the commission of a felony and is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.