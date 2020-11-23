What’s News Today: gifts for seniors, road work

Road work could impact your nighttime travel plans in Rockbridge County. Expect alternating lane closures as crews pave between mile markers 189 and 191. Work will take place from 5 p.m. today to 9 a.m. tomorrow and from 7 p.m. tomorrow to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about a proposed wedding venue. An application has been filed to build the facility on Goodview Road near Rock Spring Road. The Planning Commission approved the rezoning request last month.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at VMI will meet today virtually. The committee will accept comments from 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This follows a Washington Post report, detailing possible racist practices at the school. You will need to pre-register to comment.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Crews will be milling and paving 16th Street from Pierce Street to Grace Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off today. You can select a wish list online, and shop for the items through the Amazon Business store. Those will then be shipped to the seniors. You have until December 18th do your shopping.