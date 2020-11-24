Sammie: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Sammie is active and enjoys spending time outdoors.

“Family means to me people that will be there for you when you need them,” said the 14-year-old. “Some fun things I want to do with a family is going on walks, talk, watch movies.”

She would love to live out in the country, but is open to city/suburb life too. She wants to be a homicide detective and would like to visit Australia one day.

She loves to read, do puzzles, ride her bike, swim, watch movies with friends, listen to music, sing, and do arts/crafts. She likes to be busy. Sammie does well in school.

Sammie has an older adopted sister who she remains close to, and it’s very important to her to stay connected with her. She loves having plenty of one on one time, especially with parental figures.

If you have questions about Sammie or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.