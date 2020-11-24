Vinton man dies in crash days before setting up his Christmas tree lot

VINTON, Va. – Just days before setting up his annual Christmas tree lot in Vinton, Jerry Fairchild died in a crash over the weekend.

It’s the time for Christmas joy, which some say is needed now more than ever. The lights are bright and the mood is merry, but there’s something missing.

“It’s not easy right now to hold back tears, it’s a hard thing,” said Shawn Overstreet.

Overstreet runs the “Best in Town” Christmas tree lot in the parking lot of the Shell station on Rt. 24 in Vinton, which was owned by Fairchild.

“I was his right-hand man, he was my mentor, he was definitely a father figure,” said Overstreet.

Last Friday, a tractor-trailer and van collided on Stewartsville Road in Bedford. Fairchild, 63 years old, died at the scene.

“We just want to keep things going the way he would have liked,” said Farmer.

Janet Farmer worked for Fairchild in the gas station for 14 years. Even after he sold it three years ago, he still came each winter to help sell trees.

On the first night open, some folks left with their perfect trees, making memories in the process.

“He’s here with us, like I said, we’re going to have a good year. He would want us to have a good year, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Overstreet.