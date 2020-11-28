Blake: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Blake is very active and to say that he loves the outdoors is an understatement.

“Loving, kind and nice” is how Blake would describe the word family. The teen wants to toss the football, play basketball or go on hikes with a family.

He likes steak and hamburgers and wants to be a police officer “to help the world,” he said.

The 13-year old’s sense of humor will keep you entertained and his warm caring nature makes him such a joy to be around. Blake is a natural leader and always seeks to help others. His teammates and friends would say he is “nice, kind and respectful” according to Blake.

Some of Blake’s interests are animals, sports and fishing, while his preferred sports are football, baseball and basketball.

Blake is very social and likes having other children around, especially to laugh with and play some ball. Blake likes school and excels in academics with his favorite subjects being math and science.

He says he has fond memories of going fishing as a younger child and would like to go fishing again soon.

Blake can’t wait to be a part of a loving, caring and supportive forever family.

You can see more of Blake’s video here.

If you have questions about Blake or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.