Brien: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Brien enjoys playing outside and loves being in nature. He is very caring and sweet. Brien is enjoyable to be around.

The 16-year-old loves animals and is very curious. Brien connects well with children slightly below his age level. He loves being social and is generally a happy child.

Brien shows an interest in team sports such as football but would also enjoy riding his bike or playing video games. He would thrive in a family that encourages him academically and socially. Brien wants to live in a rural setting where he can play outside.

If you have questions about Brien or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.