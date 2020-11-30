Franklin County seeing big increase in abuse, neglect cases

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County is seeing a big increase in abuse since the pandemic started. The Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center says this fiscal year, Franklin County has seen a 23% increase in sexual abuse cases; 125% increase in children witnessing domestic violence; a 200% increase of children experiencing physical abuse; and a 119% increase in number of children being neglected.

The center responds to hundreds of allegations of abuse every year, serving 790 children last year.

You can help by participating in the fifteenth annual Johnny CASA Race Event. This year’s event offers a choice of a 5K run or walk and participants can compete virtually or in-person. The in-person race will be held at Benjamin Franklin Middle School on Saturday, December 19, with staggered start times to ensure social distancing. They are asking everyone present on race day to wear a mask when not participating in an event and to practice social distancing. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.

For registration information or other information regarding the event or volunteering, please visit www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com, www.facebook.com/runners4kids, call 540-484-5566, or email johnnycasa@southernvacac.org.