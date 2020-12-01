Lynchburg police searching for man they say broke into two gaming machines about a mile apart

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for your help to find a wanted man.

Mark Wilson is wanted on charges of destruction of property and third-offense petit larceny.

On Sunday at 10:03 p.m., police responded to the Marathon Quick-E Mart at 2209 Wards Road after learning a man had damaged a gaming machine and left with cash.

The next day, at 11:43 a.m., officers responded to a different Marathon Quick-E Mart, this time at 6015 Fort Avenue, after being told a man damaged a gaming machine and left with cash.

Security footage captured the suspect, Wilson, leaving in a white Chevy Silverado 1500 extended cab pickup truck with damage to the driver’s side that’s missing a hubcap on the driver’s side.

These two incident in Lynchburg are similar to ones that have happened in Campbell County and Amherst County, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information about either incident or the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.