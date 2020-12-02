Man accused of carjacking following murder appears in court

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – A man accused of stealing a car after fatally shooting a man earlier this month appeared in Montgomery County Court Tuesday morning.

Zane Christian had his charges formally read to him and received a court-appointed attorney.

Christian is accused of fatally shooting Rico Turner in Salem and then fleeing to Montgomery County and stealing a car near Virginia Tech’s campus. After allegedly stealing the car, he fled to West Virginia where he was later arrested.

He faces three charges in Montgomery County and several other charges in Salem. His next court appearance in Montgomery County is set for January 14.