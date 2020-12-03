Alleghany County Board of Supervisors votes to remove Donnie Kern from school board

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA. – The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors voted to remove a school board member following more than two years of controversies.

On Tuesday, the board approved a petition to remove Donnie Kern. It will now go before the local court.

Kern started his position in 2018 and has defied calls for his resignation in the past.

In 2018 Kern allegedly used a slur describing mentally disabled students and in 2019 accused the division of fraud.

10 News reached out to both the Board of Supervisors Chairman and Kern. They both had no comment and referred questions to their respective lawyers.