Christiansburg launches online vendor market to support local businesses

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – More Americans are buying their Christmas gifts online this year than ever before and the Christiansburg officials hope you will support local vendors online as well.

For the first time ever, the town is holding its Christmas at the Market virtually.

Leaders say they wanted to make sure they still provided a way to help local businesses and vendors this time of year after months of struggling.

This, along with a Christmas light competition, are part of the town’s efforts to become a holiday destination.

“We do hope that people come from other towns and other areas to drive through our community to be able to see these lights and while they’re here they can stop at some of our small businesses or our restaurants to be able to grab dinner and take back home with them,” said Brad Epperley, director of parks and recreation for Christiansburg.

To shop the virtual Christmas at the Market, click here.