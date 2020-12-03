Moose, Virginia Tech’s beloved dog, dies after having prostate cancer

A member of the Virginia Tech family has passed away.

Moose, one of the university’s therapy dogs, died on Wednesday, according to an Instagram post by the dogs’ official account.

Back in March, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing treatments.

At the time, his former veterinarian started a GoFundMe page that raised more than $14,000 to help pay for medical costs.

Moose had served Virginia Tech students as a therapy dog at the Cook Counseling Center for more than five years.

He was born and raised with Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York on Feb. 13, 2012 and in Oct. 2013, was teamed up with Dr. Trent Davis and began working the Cook Counseling Center.

In 2019, Moose was named the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s 2019 Animal Hero.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Moose was present in thousands of individual and group therapy sessions.

His fame grew as students plastered “VT Therapy Dog” stickers on their water bottles, computers, bikes, and cars.

Attend a campus event, from orientation to graduation, and it was likely you’d find Moose enjoying all the action.

He was the clear leader when the Cook Counseling Center added three more dogs to its program and taught Derek, Carsonand Wagner how to do the job right.