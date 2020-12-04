Lynchburg church makes special delivery to Hill City Fire Dept.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department received special pizza deliveries – but not from your typical pizza-delivery person.

Members of Gethsemane Baptist Church have been visiting Hill City fire stations over the past three days, providing meals to firefighters and EMS workers.

Pastor Carlton Duck says it’s a way of shining some light amid the darkness of the pandemic.

“We think it’s a great way to let the people in our community, those who are first responders, know how important they are to us; and it’s a way for us to say ‘thank you’ and ‘bless you’ for what you’re doing for the community,” Duck said.

The church partnered with Little Caesar’s for the donation.