Bedford transforms for the holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford was feeling a little bit more in the Christmas spirit Saturday evening.

The town officially turned the lights on at the Centertown Christmas tree.

More than 100 people watched the tree light up.

The organizer said he’s trying to preserve a town tradition.

“It’s definitely heartwarming. People get engaged here and take family photos here. It’s something I had a part on, and pictures last forever,” said Jon Hayden, Bedford Christmas tree lighting organizer.

Many attendees immediately traveled to a drive-thru Christmas parade at Bedford’s Liberty Lake Park following the lighting.