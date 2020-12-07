Martinsville man dies in early Sunday morning Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 43-year-old Martinsville man died in a crash early Sunday morning on Philpott Highway, according to Virginia State Police.

At 2:37 a.m., police responded to the single-vehicle crash, just west of Evergreen Drive after a 2008 Chevy Impala going west went off the left side of the road into the median, hit a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, Logan Copening Jr. died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate location of the crash: