Roanoke County Police investigating robbery, assault at motel

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County police are searching for four men suspected of robbing and assaulting someone at a motel Sunday night.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Knights Inn on Thirlane Road at about 7 o’clock Sunday evening.

When officers arrived, they discovered a person with bruises. That person told officers on scene that four men forced their way into his room, struck him with an unknown weapon and took personal belongings and about $700. Police said the victim’s injuries were superficial.

Investigators said the suspects are not considered an immediate threat to the public.