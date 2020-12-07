What’s News Today: Santa Claus is coming to town, other holiday events

Work begins today on the more than $3 million project to replace the Link Road Bridge in Lynchburg.

For the next 8 months, drivers will need to take a different route and can expect minor delays.

Crews will be widening and lengthening the bridge as well as adding a sidewalk.

Weather permitting, work will go from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week. It’s expected to be complete by Aug. 8.

The Danville transit system will offer same-day service starting today for all of its reservations based operations.

This includes Reserve A Ride, Handivan operation and the Senior Transportation Program.

Same day service runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Passengers can go here to complete an online reservation form.

Roanoke County will celebrate the holiday season tonight with its virtual tree lighting.

This year, it will look a little different than year’s past. Unlike the crowds we saw last year, there will be no one there.

Due to the pandemic, the tree lighting will not be live but will premiere at 6 p.m. on the county’s Facebook page. We’ll also have coverage of it on 10 News at 6.

Santa Claus is coming to Christiansburg a little early this year!

He’ll be cruising through different neighborhoods starting tonight and every night through Dec. 11.

But instead of riding in his sleigh, he’ll be riding in style in a decorated fire truck. All you have to do to see him is step outside your home and wave.

The United Way of New River Valley’s Festival of Trees begins today.

Several agencies have decorated Christmas trees in each of their offices. It’s up to you to pick your favorite!

Pictures of each tree will be posted online. Voting opens at 5 p.m. and all they ask is that you make a donation when casting your vote. You have until Jan. 4.

All money raised will go towards the United Way’s mission of improving lives in the NRV.