Danville man charged in connection with potential overdose death

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man is facing charges after police said he distributed heroin to a woman who overdosed and later died.

On Nov. 27, someone called 911 and said they found a family member unresponsive, according to Danville police.

Authorities said that the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Joshua Allen, 36, distributed heroin to the victim and that her death was likely a result of drug use, police said. Authorities then charged Allen with the distribution of a controlled substance.

Allen turned himself into police on Dec. 2 and was released on bond, according to the Danville Police Department.

The Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney say they will review potential future charges once the medical examiner’s report is done. The victim’s name will not be released until the medical examiner confirms the cause of death.