How VDOT plans to keep workers safe during winter months

ROANOKE, Va. – As winter weather made its first appearance Monday, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) were looking ahead to the changes in store this winter to keep staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While VDOT workers will still be working around the clock this season to make sure roads are clear, they are required to follow best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

VDOT officials say it may take a little longer to get certain roads clear, but staff will still be working as quickly as possible despite the changes.

“So when we’re doing winter weather, we might have some extra time, a little bit of extra time when the drivers exchange vehicles, and they’re doing everything safely; they’re wearing masks” VDOT spokesperson Sandy Myers said.

VDOT has been working with the Department of Health to establish these guidelines.