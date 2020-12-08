Man arrested after Danville drug deal gone wrong, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police arrested a man they said attacked and robbed someone who was expecting to buy drugs earlier this month.

David Hampton, 20, is charged with robbery and abduction in connection with the reported attack on Dec. 1.

That evening, the victim in this case called the police to explain what had happened to him.

He told them that he met a man he didn’t know in order to buy drugs.

Then, that man led him to a house in the 100 block of Murphy Circle, pulled out a pistol, hit the victim in the head and forced him inside the home.

The man then stole some personal items from the victim and left.

The victim had several bruises and other minor injuries from the attack, according to police.

During the investigation, police developed Hampton as a suspect.

They obtained a search warrant for his home on Setliff Street and when they executed it, they said they found both Hampton and the victim’s belongings.

He was arrested on Dec. 2, 2020.

Danville has had a record-low number of reported robberies in 2020 with just 11 and has solved 10 of them, according to police.