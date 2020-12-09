Danville police notice uptick in vehicle exhaust system theft

DANVILLE, Va. – For the past month and a half, Danville police have tracked 10 cases of catalytic converter thefts.

Toyota Priuses and Honda vehicles are the main victims.

Police say in less than three minutes thieves are stealing the pieces and then selling them because the metal inside the converter are expensive.

Catalytic converters are designed to fight against harmful emissions from the exhaust system by turning pollutants into harmless gasses.

“If they go to start up their car they’re going to notice a loud roaring and the car is going to sputter and not make noise,” said Lt. Richard Chivvis with Danville Police Department. “Not to mention their tailpipe might also be dragging on the ground.”

He recommends drivers invest $200 to $300 to secure the piece under their car with a mechanic rather than pay $5,000 to replace it.