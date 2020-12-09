Rockbridge County boy who survived ATV accident gives other children helmets for Christmas

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Rockbridge County family whose son suffered a severe brain injury is taking their painful experience and turning it into an opportunity to give. 10 News sat down with them to chat about their 10-year-old’s lifesaving idea.

It was a helmet that helped save 10-year-old Jonathan’s life this fall when he crashed his four-wheeler into a tree.

“It was a horrible experience, it was very scary,” said J.D. Goad, Jonathan’s father.

J.D. says with a severe brain injury diagnosis they didn’t know what kind of recovery to expect from their son.

“Words can’t express it. You go from worry about losing your son to him coming out and the first thing he talks about is wanting to help other people,” said J.D.

Right after his hospital release, Jonathan told his parents he wanted to help other children with safety equipment.

“I decided that would be awesome, give them some helmets, so even they can protect themselves when they ride,” said Jonathan.

They were unsure how to find kids who needed helmets, but it all came together when a local toy drive asked if their business would serve as a drop-off point.

“It hit me. Kids need bicycles, so we bought four bicycles and Jonathan bought four helmets and JP’s toy drive is going to distribute them,” said J.D.

“I feel like a lot of people were there for me and I want to be there for them,” said Jonathan.

Despite the accident, med flight, hospital stay and brain surgery, things could have been much worse.

“There’s nothing bad that come out of it for us, so we wanted to turn around and make it a positive for other people and he wants to make sure everybody knows to wear their helmet, to be safe,” said J.D.

Jonathan’s focus now is “helping, caring and showing love.”

He got his first donation for a helmet from a woman as he was leaving the hospital and others have come in from family members.