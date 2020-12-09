Work crew discovers human skeletal remains in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Police are investigating after human remains were found on Tuesday.

A crew of workers clearing trees along a power line right-of-way found them late in the afternoon in a wooded area near the U.S. 29, South Main Street interchange, according to Danville police.

Now, investigators and crime scene technicians are executing a grid search, hoping to find evidence.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office to identify the individual and determine a cause of death.

Police plan to compare the evidence recovered to the facts in several missing person cases.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 434-793-0000.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of where workers found the remains: