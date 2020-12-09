Yearly number of Danville overdose deaths doubles in one week

DANVILLE, Va. – After three heroin overdose deaths in one week in Danville, the total for the entire year now stands at six.

Joshua Allen, 36, was arrested after he turned himself in on Tuesday. He was charged with distributing heroin to a woman who later died from an overdose, according to the Danville Police Department. He was later released on bond.

“We will be waiting on a medical examiner’s report to verify that the cause indeed was drug overdose. But the evidence that we have right now indicates that it was,” Lt. Richard Chivvis with the Danville Police Department said.

Forty-four non-fatal overdoses were also reported this year, according to the Police Department.

Despite the recent spike in cases, Lt. Richard Chivvis said the level of opioid use may not necessarily be on the rise.

“But a particular batch, a particular supply that came into Danville had more potency than maybe some of what the addicts are used to,” Chivvis said. “That is a possibility that we are investigating.”

Dr. Scott Spillmann with the Pittsylvania Danville Health District said the pandemic may have an influence as well.

Below is Spillmann’s full statement:

“The pandemic has certainly stressed everyone which certainly adds to the risk of excess use of substances, including heroin. It has also diverted resources of the health department resources as well as those of municipalities that would normally be allocated to the opioid crisis, especially human (people) resources. We are painfully aware of such unfortunate events and our hearts go out to those people and all those around them. As this pandemic (hopefully) improves as we are able to vaccinate our communities, we can once again turn our fuller attention to this issue.” Dr. Scott Spillmann, Pittsylvania Danville Health District

Chivvis advises family members to connect with the health department or Danville Pittsylvania County Community Services to learn how to spot symptoms of drug addiction.