Lynchburg’s Heritage Elementary School to go virtual

Heritage Elementary School in Lynchburg will be closing its doors due to coronavirus.
The change will go into effect on Thursday and last until Dec. 18, according to Cindy Babb, communications coordinator for Lynchburg City Schools.
Below is the full statement:
Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with division officials, Heritage Elementary School will need to shift to remote-only instruction for all students beginning Thursday, December 10, 2020 and continuing through Friday, December 18, 2020. Hybrid instruction will resume on Monday, January 4.
HES will continue to provide the following:
• Asynchronous instruction for students via Seesaw (K-2nd) and Google Classroom (3rd-5th). Synchronous opportunities may vary and will be communicated to parents via individual classroom teachers.
• Meals will be available to students through our curbside pick up locations from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two days worth of meals will be distributed on each of the operating
days.
Heritage Elementary School will continue to be cleaned and sanitized daily.Cindy Babb, communications coordinator for Lynchburg City Schools