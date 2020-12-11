Alleghany County schools return to 100% virtual learning until 2021

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Students in Alleghany County won’t be back in the classroom until 2021.

The district will return to 100% virtual classes for the rest of the year, school leaders announced Friday.

School leaders said the decision was motivated by health and safety considerations, as the district continues to deal with rising COVID-19 cases across the community.

The 100% virtual model starts Monday, December 14. Students will participate in remote learning through Tuesday, December 22. Schools are then closed for the holidays starting on December 23 through the new year.

Food service will still be offered during the 100% remote learning period. School leaders said grab-and-go meals will be provided for pick-up to all children ages 18 and under. Pick-up will happen on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Schools will tentatively resume in-person learning with the hybrid/blended learning plan on January 4, according to school leaders.

School leaders said they are working with the Virginia Department of Health for guidance moving forward.