Get into the holiday spirit with these festive events in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Southside is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with several events happening in Halifax County. One of the events benefits the county’s cancer association.

The “Lights of Hope” drive-thru light show kicks off Friday evening.

It will benefit the Halifax County Cancer Association.

“As with everything else, COVID-19 has been a wrench in our fundraising efforts this year. We are very honored that we were selected to receive the proceeds,” said Marsha Hite, Halifax County Cancer Association. “This is a first time thing for Halifax County, so it may not be as spectacular as some of the other light shows in the surrounding areas, but we’ve worked really hard to put something together we hope to be really proud of.”

The light show runs Friday and Saturday over the next two weekends from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Halifax County Fairgrounds.

Admission is $5 per car.

Even though the traditional parade is not possible this year due to COVID-19, it is not stopping the holiday tradition.

The Town of Alton is hosting a reverse Christmas parade Saturday at 11 a.m.

Parade participants will be set up in yards along the parade route that starts at Shangrila Farms on Cluster Springs Road and ends at the post office. Spectators will drive through the route instead of the other way around.

Alton Baptist Church will show a live nativity scene Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

You can enjoy the show from your car.