You can help Carilion Clinic understand how COVID-19 has spread through Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic is still looking for volunteers to help with a coronavirus study.

Participants would have free access to COVID-19 antibody testing by having their blood drawn and tested.

The Virginia Department of Health awarded Carilion Clinic $566,309 in CARES Act funding to conduct a COVID-19 seroprevalence study.

Researchers will use the results to better understand how COVID-19 has spread through the region.

Carilion’s goal is to have more than 5,000 people enrolled in the study by December 31.

“This is not a treatment. There’s literally no risk to participating. All of the information is confidential,” said Dr. Paul Skolnik, co-principal investigator for the seroprevalence study.

Carilion hopes to have more participation from areas including Bedford, Radford, Buena Vista, Alleghany County and Henry County.

If you’re interested in participating, fill out this survey.