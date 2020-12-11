One hospitalized, one injured following shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Roanoke leaving one man hospitalized and another injured Thursday night.

At about 9:00 p.m., police said they responded to the 2500 block of Delta Drive NW for reports of a person who was shot.

Authorities said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with what appeared to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a home. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police found a woman and man inside the residence as well and saw the man appeared to have minor injuries. He was not struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

Authorities said detectives are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.