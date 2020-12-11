Sen. Tim Kaine encourages Congress to pass COVID-19 relief by Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Tim Kaine said he’s willing to skip his holiday break to vote in favor of COVID-19 aid by Christmas, and encouraged other senators to do the same on Thursday.

Kaine believes lawmakers are close to passing a bipartisan bill which would provide $908 billion in COVID-19 relief. He said the bill is just as important as the initial aid passed in the spring because it would extend unemployment benefits set to expire December 26.

“The scale of the human cost and the economic devastation has been horrible,” Kaine said. “We’ve provided trillions of dollars of assistance to businesses, families, and hospitals, but we have to do more.”

Kaine also praised the job Gov. Ralph Northam is doing to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia.