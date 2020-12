LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities deemed a house in Lynchburg a total loss after a fire on Friday evening.

The call came in for a fire at a house on Pansy Street near Rivermont Avenue at around 7 p.m.

There were several people inside the house who were able to get out safely, according to authorities at the scene.

Officials haven’t determined what caused the fire, but told 10 News it may have started in the wall behind a stove. The fire investigation is ongoing.