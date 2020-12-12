68ºF

One hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after structural fire in Roanoke

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A person is in the hospital following a structural fire that happened Saturday afternoon in Roanoke.

At 1:47 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 2400 block of Orange Ave NW for reports of a fire.

The crew arrived to find a residence on fire with smoke showing.

Authorities said one person was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

