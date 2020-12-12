One hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after structural fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A person is in the hospital following a structural fire that happened Saturday afternoon in Roanoke.
At 1:47 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 2400 block of Orange Ave NW for reports of a fire.
The crew arrived to find a residence on fire with smoke showing.
Authorities said one person was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
At 1:47pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2400 block of Orange Ave NW for a fire. Units arrived to find a residential structure with smoke showing. One person was transported to @CarilionClinic with life-threatening injuries. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/hZvJrRd8kg— Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) December 12, 2020