TAP opens free clothing closet in Covington

Covington, Va. – Dressing people for warmth or for the next job interview, a clothing closet in Covington is up and running to serve people’s needs.

Total Action for Progress started the closet with just suits for incarcerated men to get back on their feet.

But Balchem Corporation adopted an office space in the TAP building on Lexington Avenue and renovated it to have the Second Chance’s Clothing Closet, a name they created.

To help a wider community, thousands of donations for women and children’s clothes started piling in.

“They’re life is budgeted every month,” Angie Campbell, one of the closet managers said. “It’s not necessarily the easiest thing to buy new clothes. That’s kind of at the bottom of the list because you know shelter and food is your number one thing.”

People in need can come once per month.

Women can select up to seven pieces and a handbag while men can choose up to four articles of clothing and a suit.

Families can only select two articles of clothing for children’s clothes at this time, because TAP is in need of children’s clothes donations, especially this winter.

If anyone is interested, they can get in contact with the managers Sarah Burnette at (540) 460-8811 and Angie Campbell at (540) 969-9688 to sign up for an appointment to visit the closet.